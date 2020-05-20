Little Fires Everywhere airs this week and we’re so excited

Bookworms, there’s another TV adaption of an incredible novel coming your way. We all got wrapped up in Normal People and Connell and Marianne’s love story and now it’s time to sink your teeth into Little Fires Everywhere.

The series is based on the book of the same name by Celeste Ng and it’s set to air on Amazon Prime this week.

The series, which is produced by Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine, lands on the streaming service on May 22.

For those of you who have yet to read the 2017 book, you’re in for a real treat.

The gripping tale will have you hooked from the get-go, especially with Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington taking on the lead roles.

Everyone in Shaker Heights was talking about it that summer: how Isabelle, the last of the Richardson children, had finally gone around the bend and burned the house down. In Shaker Heights, a placid, progressive suburb of Cleveland, everything is meticulously planned – from the layout of the winding roads, to the colours of the houses, to the successful lives its residents will go on to lead. And no one embodies this spirit more than Elena Richardson, who always follows the rules.

Enter Mia Warren – an enigmatic artist and single mother- who arrives in this idyllic bubble with her teenage daughter Pearl, and rents a house from the Richardsons. Soon Mia and Pearl become more than just tenants: all four Richardson children are drawn to the mother-daughter pair. But Mia carries with her a mysterious past, and a disregard for the rules that threatens to upend this carefully ordered community.When old family friends attempt to adopt a Chinese-American baby, a custody battle erupts that dramatically divides the town – and puts Mia and Elena on opposing sides.

Suspicious of Mia and her motives, Elena is determined to uncover the secrets in Mia's past. But her obsession will come at an unexpected and devastating cost…

Little Fires Everywhere airs on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, May 22.