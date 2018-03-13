Listening to music can genuinely make exercising a lot EASIER

We hate to admit that going to the gym isn’t part of our dream evening routine. We’d love to be one of those people that skips down to the gym wearing our spotless runners and finest gym gear, but we’re not.

We sulk like toddlers when we realise it’s time for our 6 pm spinning class, but we know exercising is good for us so we persevere, even though we’d much rather spend the evening curled up on the sofa.

There are dozens of benefits to exercising regularly, but despite the fact that it’s good for our mental health and bone development, we struggle to make it through our workouts.

Luckily, a new study has found a little trick that is set to make your workouts a hell of a lot easier, and it will even make them last longer.

In a study conducted by the American College of Cardiology, researchers found that music helps motivate you when exercising.

Lead researcher, Dr Waseem Shami revealed, “Music has shown to increase exercise capacity in a smaller group of patients, which gives some evidence that music can be a key resource in a stress-testing lab and during regular exercise."

The researchers analysed 127 patients whilst they ran on a treadmill. Half of the participants, aged between 20 and 70, listened to Latin music, whilst the other half didn’t listen to any music.

They found that the group who listened to music worked out for longer than the group who did not.

Experts believe that you should exercise for at least 30 minutes every day, which is achievable if you motivate yourself.

Stick on a cheesy pop playlist or maybe some 90s rock ballads and you’ll be ready to workout.