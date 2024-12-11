Lisa Kudrow reveals the one Friends episode that made her ‘tear up’

Lisa Kudrow has revealed which Friends episode made her ‘tear up’ the first time that she watched it.

The sitcom star is known around the world for her portrayal of Phoebe Buffay in Friends. The show ran for 10 seasons and its finale, which aired in May 2004, was watched by a record-breaking 52.5M viewers in the United States alone.

Now, 20 years after Friends came to an end, Lisa has been opening up about a particular episode that made her emotional.

Speaking on the most recent episode of Jesse Tyler Ferguson’s Dinner’s on Me podcast, the 61-year-old actress addressed a comment that she had made in recent months.

Back in June, Lisa shared that she was watching Friends for the first time, after previously admitting that it was “too embarrassing” to watch herself. The star told The Hollywood Reporter that she wanted to honour her late castmate Matthew Perry, who died suddenly in October 2023.

“God forbid, if anyone walked into my house and saw me watching my show, I’d be mortified,” Lisa joked.

“There’s episodes I’ve never seen. I mean, I was at the table read. I don’t know what the rewrites were for the other stories, you know?” she explained.

“There are episodes I just never saw, and still haven’t because I’m still deciding how to work my way through it. It’s like there’s a certain amount of anxiety around watching it,” she confessed.

Lisa then went on to reveal that one particular episode made her “tear up” recently. The actress cited the twelfth episode of season 10, titled The One With Phoebe’s Wedding, in which her character Phoebe marries her boyfriend Mike (played by Paul Rudd).

Credit: NBC

“I actually — when Phoebe got married, and she's walking down the aisle and has this huge smile on her face, I teared up because she was so happy,” Lisa gushed.

“She was so just, like, honestly happy, and it was just — I don't know. It was really touching to me. Like, she deserves to be this happy,” she added.