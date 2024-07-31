Lineup released for 17th annual Bray Air Display this summer

Bray Air Display is back this summer!

For its 17th annual event, Bray Air Display is back this summer for a celebration of all things aerobatics – and it’s completely free, too!

Filled with family-friendly events, the Bray Air Display lineup for 2024 includes thrilling acts from all around the world, as well as top-tier Irish aviators. This event guarantees an unforgettable day for all attendees.

This year, the line up of display teams includes the Royal Jordanian Falcons, the gravity-defying AeroSuperBatics Wingwalkers, and the mesmerising Team Raven. Visitors will also be able to see the Irish Air Corps and be amazed by the breathtaking performance by Eddie Goggins, known as Ireland’s Flying Dentist.

But the excitement isn't just in the sky! On the ground, attendees can enjoy the Seafront Funfair, explore the Irish Defence Forces’s display, and indulge in delicious delicacies at the Food and Craft Village. If you want to make your visit a truly unforgettable experience, you can also take a breathtaking helicopter ride over Bray Head.

Speaking about the upcoming festivities, Sé Pardy, the Director of Bray Air Display, exclaimed: "We're looking forward to another showcase of aviation excellence as part of the 17th annual Bray Air Display. It's a unique opportunity to enjoy spectacular aerobatic performances—something the whole family can enjoy."

Bray Air Display will be taking place this Saturday, August 3. The celebrations will be kicking off at noon, before the air display participants take to the skies at 3pm.

All attendees are encouraged to take public transport to this year’s event, as there will be a large amount of traffic. Regardless of how you get there, it is recommended that you arrive before 2pm to enjoy everything on offer.

For all the details, you can visit the event’s website here.