Celebrity Gogglebox returns next week and the line-up is unreal

Celebrity Gogglebox is returning next month and we’re being treated to quite the stellar line-up. Our favourites Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash are set to appear on the show, as well as Irish beauty Laura Whitmore and Love Island’s Ian Stirling.

Returning for this season is Radio DJ Nick Grimshaw and his niece, and Denise van Outen and her partner Eddie.

I’m a Celebrity’s Harry Redknapp and his wife Sandra are set to appear on the new series, as well as the wonderful Zoe Ball and her son Woody.

Former professional boxer Nicola Adams and her partner Ella will also star in the new season of Celebrity Gogglebox.

If you’re as nosey as we are then it’s safe to say we cannot wait to have a peek inside these celebrity homes.

Speaking of appearing on the show, Love Island’s Ian Sterling shared, “It’s been a lifelong dream of mine to watch tele, on tele. Thank you @c4gogglebox for welcoming Laura and I into the family. New series starts June 5th!”

The new series of Celebrity Gogglebox airs on June 5. We are so excited to tune in!