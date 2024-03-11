Lindt launches new GOLD BUNNY Bar in time for Easter!

Everyone’s favourite Easter gift, the Lindt GOLD BUNNY is back again this spring in a variety of flavours, sizes and styles.

The iconic Lindt GOLD BUNNY is an Easter staple and this year is no different. Carefully crafted by the Lindt Master Chocolatiers from the finest Lindt chocolate, wrapped in exquisite gold foil packaging and finished with the iconic red ribbon and ringing bell, the Lindt GOLD BUNNY is sure to make someone you loved smile from ear to ear this Easter.

The hero product for 2024 has to be the Lindt GOLD BUNNY Bar €4.00 per 120g. Discover the creamy, smooth chocolate of the iconic Lindt GOLD BUNNY in a delicious Easter bar.

Lindt GOLD BUNNY comes in a variety of different sizes, formats and flavours, available across all retailers nationwide. As well as the new Lindt GOLD BUNNY Bar, this year also sees two other new additions to the range:

Lindt GOLD BUNNY Salted Caramel €5.75 per 100g – A unique recipe with salted caramel in the shell of the chocolate!!

Lindt GOLD BUNNY Flower Milk €7.50 per 200g

The LINDOR Easter Egg range is also back with everyone’s favourite flavours including the LINDOR Milk and LINDOR Assorted 215g Eggs, as well as two new additions to the collection:

Lindt LINDOR 70% Shell Egg €15.00 per 260g

Lindt LINDOR Raspberry & Cream Shell Egg €15.00 per 260g

Since 1845, Lindt has been dedicated to producing the finest chocolates and recipes, created by the Lindt Master Chocolatiers and are of the highest quality to delight your taste buds.

Also available from supermarkets nationwide:

Lindt GOLD BUNNY:

Lindt GOLD BUNNY Milk €3.00 per 50g

Lindt GOLD BUNNY Milk €5.75 per 100g

Lindt GOLD BUNNY White €5.75 per 100g

Lindt GOLD BUNNY Shamrock €5.75 per 100g

Lindt GOLD BUNNY Milk €7.50 per 200g

Lindt GOLD BUNNY White €8.50 per 200g

Lindt GOLD BUNNY Dark €7.50 per 200g

Lindt GOLD BUNNY Mini Eggs Milk & White €4.40 per 80g

Lindt GOLD BUNNY Easter Hunt Pack €10.50 per 160g

Lindt GOLD BUNNY Milk Easter Egg €8.75 per 115g

Lindt GOLD BUNNY Milk Easter Egg €13.35 per 195g

Lindt GOLD BUNNY Milk Easter Egg €20.00 per 360g

Lindt and LINDOR Range

LINDOR Mini Eggs Milk €4.40 per 80g

LINDOR Mini Eggs White €4.40 per 80g

LINDOR Mini Eggs Double Chocolate €4.40 per 80g

LINDOR Shell Egg €8.75 per 133g – Available in Milk and Assorted flavours

LINDOR Shell Egg €13.00 per 215g – Available in Milk and Assorted flavours

LINDOR Shell Eggs €15.00 per 260g – Available in the following flavours: Milk, Assorted, Dark 70%, White, Mint, Strawberries & Cream, Double Chocolate, Salted Caramel, Blood Orange, Raspberry & Cream

LINDOR Shell Eggs €18.00 per 322g – Available in Milk and Assorted flavours

Lindt EXCELLENCE Assorted Shell Egg €18.00 per 240g

Find Lindt Chocolate Ireland on social media (Facebook or Instagram) to keep an eye out for new product launches and competitions.