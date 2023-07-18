Lindsay Lohan welcomes first child into the world

Lindsay Lohan is now a mum!

Congratulations are in order for Lindsay Lohan and her husband Bader Shammas as they have welcomed their first child into the world together.

The Mean Girls actress has given birth to a ‘beautiful, healthy’ baby boy and has revealed his cute name to the public.

Credit: Lindsay Lohan Instagram

Sharing the wonderful news to People, Lindsay’s rep confirmed, “Lindsay Lohan and her Financier husband, Bader Shammas, welcomed a beautiful, healthy son named Luai”.

“The family is over the moon in love”, they concluded.

The sweet name, Luai, is an Arabic name that means ‘shield or protector’.

Lindsay is yet to share photos with her bundle of joy to social media but recently gave a glimpse into her son’s stunning nursery.

Credit: Lindsay Lohan Instagram

Posting photos with her blossoming baby bump still on display, Lohan showcased her beach-themed nursery for her baby boy.

Many famous faces and fans alike headed to the comments of this post to congratulate her on the birth of her son.

Paris Hilton wrote, “Congratulations Lindsay! So happy for you. Welcome to the club! #BoyMom”.

“Congratulations Lindsay & Bader. Welcome Luai”, penned a fan of the Freaky Friday star, while another commenter added, “Congrats, Lindsay!!!!! #BoyMom”.

Credit: Lindsay Lohan Instagram

Lindsay and Bader first announced they were expecting their first child together back in March by sharing a photo of a baby grow that reads, ‘Coming soon…’ to Lindsay’s 13.6M Instagram followers. The 37-year-old captioned the post, “We are blessed and excited”.

The couple usually keep their relationship out of the public eye and teased they were an item in February 2020.

To fans’ delight, Lindsay announced she and Bader had gotten engaged in November 2021, and the pair went on to tie the knot last year in Turkey.

Congratulations again to the new parents as they begin this exciting new chapter of their lives together with little Luai.