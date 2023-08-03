Lindsay Lohan ‘so proud’ as she discusses her postpartum body

Lindsay Lohan is settling into life as a mum-of-one.

The Mean Girls actress revealed that she welcomed the birth of her baby boy, Luai, last month with her husband Bader Shammas.

As she adjusts to life with a little one and recovers after giving birth, Lindsay has opened up about her postpartum body.

The 36-year-old took to Instagram to share a photo of herself in a cropped top and postpartum underwear to her 13.7M followers.

Lindsay captioned the post, “I am so proud of what this body was able to accomplish during these months of pregnancy and now, recovery”.

“Having a baby is the greatest joy in the world! My OOTD lately is my @fridamom postpartum underwear”.

“Because I’m not a regular mom, I’m a postpartum mom”, Lohan added, referencing the infamous line Regina George’s mum says in Meal Girls.

Many of Lindsay’s fans rushed to the comments to congratulate her again on the arrival of her son and to compliment the new mum.

One fan penned, “You look wonderful queen! Motherhood is a beautiful look on you! Much love to you and your family!”.

“So happy to see you happy, Lindsay!”, commented a second fan.

A third added, “You look absolutely gorgeous! Congratulations on landing the best gig in the world: motherhood!!”.

The Parent Trap star’s rep confirmed her son’s arrival to People just over two weeks ago but is yet to share photos of the bundle of joy online.

They released a statement that reads, “Lindsay Lohan and her Financier husband, Bader Shammas, welcomed a beautiful, healthy son named Luai. The family is over the moon in love”.

The cute name, Luai, is an Arabic name that means ‘shield or protector’.