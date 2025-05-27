Lindsay Lohan opens up on whether she wants to have another child

Lindsay Lohan has revealed if she is hoping to expand her family!

The Parent Trap star became a parent for the first time in July 2023 with the birth of her son Luai, alongside her husband Bader Shammas.

Now, ahead of the release of the Freaky Friday sequel in August, Lindsay has been opening up about her family life.

Speaking to Saturday Night Live star Chloe Fineman for Elle, the 38-year-old revealed that she would like to have another child in the future.

“I feel like we live in a different world now, where women make it such a point, especially in motherhood, to make time for ourselves. We make it important. But also, once you have one kid, you’re like, ‘Oh, my kid needs a kid to play with,’” she teased, exclaiming: “I’m like, ‘He needs a friend.’”

Reflecting on her childhood with three siblings, Lindsay added: “Yeah, there’s nothing like that. Also, I don’t know if it’s selfish—but I’m like, ‘I need more than one kid to take care of me when I’m older.’”

The Mean Girls star was then quizzed on whether or not her life has changed dramatically, now that she is required to “take care of another person”.

“Yeah, because, I mean, it’s the most important thing—my husband, my son, and me. It’s all about balance and, as I said, routine. Especially when you have a kid, routine is the most important thing. And whatever their routine is, I’ve got to live by that,” she explained.

Elsewhere, Lindsay teased that while toddler Luai still has no idea of her fame, he has started to recognise his mother in her on-screen projects.

“I don’t think he really knows yet. In my trailer, one day I was watching the original [Freaky Friday] guitar scene and practicing movements, and he was there and he was like, ‘Mama,’ pointing at the screen,” she gushed.