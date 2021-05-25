Lindsay Lohan makes her return to acting in adorable Christmas film

Netflix has cast Lindsay Lohan to star in an upcoming Christmas film, and we for one couldn’t be more excited about it!

Lindsay dominated our screens throughout the early to mid 2000’s, starring in iconic teen films like Mean Girls, Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen, Herbie: Fully Loaded, Life-Size and many more.

Now, the actress is officially back in the game, as Netflix announced that she’ll star in a brand new Christmas film and we absolutely love the sound of it.

Taking to social media on Monday evening, the streaming service wrote, “Lindsay Lohan will star in a new romantic comedy about a newly engaged and spoiled hotel heiress who finds herself in the care of a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner and his precocious daughter after getting total amnesia in a skiing accident.”

If that synopsis isn’t enough to keep you on the edge of your seat, then we don’t know what is! In all fairness though, this upcoming festive film is already giving us all of the cosy rom-com vibes which we could absolutely go for right about now.

At the moment though, we don’t actually know much more about Lohan’s upcoming movie, as even the title is under wraps. As soon as we find out more, we’ll make sure to keep you posted!