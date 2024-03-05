Lindsay Lohan confirms Freaky Friday 2 is ‘in the process’

Lindsay Lohan has shared a huge update on Freaky Friday 2.

Lohan originally starred in Freaky Friday alongside Jamie Lee Curtis back in 2003.

Following the 20th anniversary of the hit film last year, Curtis spoke out about the possibility of a sequel a number of times.

Now, after much speculation, Lindsay has opened up about the film and confirmed that it’s ‘in the process’ of being made.

While speaking to People, Lindsay explained that both she and Jamie are ‘excited’ that the new movie is “in the process”.

The 37-year-old didn’t reveal when they would start filming the flick, if they have a full script yet or when fans can expect it to be released, but admitted she’s, “just excited to work with Jamie again and see how much further we can take it.”

“Because we talk almost every other day in general, so I think we're going to have a lot of fun with this”.

Last year, Jamie spoke to the New York Times about the prospects of them reinventing Freaky Friday.

The 65-year-old revealed, “As I went around the world with Halloween Ends, people wanted to know if there was going to be another Freaky Friday”.

“Something really touched a chord. When I came back, I called my friends at Disney and said, ‘It feels like there's a movie to be made’”.

Freaky Friday is based on Mary Rodgers’ 1972 novel of the same name.

The 2003 version of the movie is the third time it’s been adapted following the 1976 and 1995 films.

It follows the story of a mum and her teenage daughter, who end up experiencing a freak incident where they switch bodies and are forced to live each other’s lives.