Lily Collins will be playing Polly Pocket in a live-action film

If you were a child of the 90’s then you’ll be pleased to know that one of our favourite childhood toys is making a comeback in the form of a brand new live-action film.

That’s right, there’s going to be a live-action Polly Pocket film and Emily in Paris star Lily Collins is going to be playing the doll herself.

Announcing the exciting news to her 23.5M Instagram followers on Thursday evening, Lily shared an adorable throwback photo of herself as a little girl, proudly carrying her bright pink Polly Pocket bag.

“Little Lil, big news. As a child who was obsessed with Polly Pockets, it’s a real dream come true to announce this project!” the 32-year-old actress wrote in the caption.

“I am partnering with the most inspiring powerhouse team — Robbie Brenner, @lenadunham, @mattel and @mgmstudios — to reintroduce Polly to the world in a fun, modern way… bringing these tiny toys to the big screen.”

“Truly so excited to be coming on as both a producer and Polly herself! Can’t wait to dive into this pastel world…” Lily concluded.

American actress, writer and director Lena Dunham, who is also the mastermind creator behind the hit HBO show Girls, will be taking on the directing duties for this new Polly Pocket film.

Speaking to Variety, Dunham said, “Polly Pocket was responsible for countless hours of childhood escapism for me — Polly gave me a tiny world of magic and autonomy to narrate, so it's pretty poetic to be tackling these same ideas now as a director collaborating with the brilliant Lily Collins, Robbie Brenner, Mattel and MGM.”

“I'm so thrilled to bring to bear both my love of this historic property and also my deep-seated belief that young women need smart playful films that speak to them without condescension.”