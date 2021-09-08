Lily Collins marries Charlie McDowell in ‘magical’ woodland wedding

It seems a huge congratulations are in order for Emily In Paris star Lily Collins who has tied the knot with film director and writer Charlie McDowell.

Announcing the wonderful news to her 23.5M Instagram followers on Tuesday evening, the 32-year-old actress shared a series of stunning photos from their “magical” day.

“I’ve never wanted to be someone’s someone more than I do yours, and now I get to be your wife,” Lily lovingly wrote in the caption adding, “On September 4th, 2021 we officially became each other’s forever. I love you beyond @charliemcdowell…⁣”

The first photo is a lovely snapshot of the bride and groom kissing one another as they become husband and wife.

The next photo gives us a real close-up glimpse at Lily’s gorgeous gown, as she wore a full-length lace frock, and instead of opting for a traditional veil she donned a beautiful white lace hooded cloak.

“Never been happier…” she captioned this striking image.

The third and final wedding photo is a stunning shot of the pair standing by a waterfall with a caption which read, “What started as a fairytale, is now my forever reality. I’ll never be able to properly describe how otherworldly this past weekend was, but magical is a pretty good place to start…”

Lily and Charlie first started dating in 2019, and announced their engagement nearly one years ago, in September 2020.