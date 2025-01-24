Lili Reinhart speaks out about her ‘mysterious’ health difficulties

Lili Reinhart has opened up for the first time about her battle with a “mysterious autoimmunity/inflammatory disease”.

The Riverdale actress has remained candid with her fanbase about her health over the past year, including her announcement last January that she had been diagnosed with alopecia during a “major depressive episode”.

Now, Lili has taken the opportunity to share that she has been privately battling another significant diagnosis.

Last night, to coincide with her new interview with Self Magazine, the 28-year-old took to social media to share a significant update on her health.

On her Instagram page, Lili chose to share several photos from the past 12 months, taken during her many hospital visits.

“I feel it’s important to show an honest glimpse at what last year was like for me, when dealing with my health issues,” Lili began in her caption.

“Being diagnosed with interstitial cystitis while simultaneously searching for answers about a mysterious autoimmunity/inflammatory disease made 2024 the hardest year of my life,” she explained, before going on to recall that one of her family members empowered her to speak out about her health concerns.

“I was inspired to talk about this after my grandmother was ignored by doctors for months when exhibiting clear symptoms of cancer- and it was only after her own strength and advocation for herself that she was given a blood test that diagnosed her. And by then, the cancer had spread,” Lili detailed.

“The most important thing I have taken away from this experience is the absolute need to advocate for your own health. Do not let a doctor gaslight you or diminish your pain. I hope the men & women out there struggling to find answers feel even the slightest bit seen by my experience,” she concluded.

Following Lili’s candid post, many fans have been taking to her comments section to express their well-wishes.

“You're such a strong woman. We're all very proud of you,” one follower responded.

“Thanks for sharing your lowest points too, that means a lot to us,” another added.