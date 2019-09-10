Riverdale’s Lili Reinhart has put all those breakup rumours to bed

The Internet erupted when reports of Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse’s breakup spread like wildfire, but the Riverdale couple quickly made fun of media outlets (us included) and fans who believed the rumours about their separation.

The couple mocked the reports by sharing photos from their joint W magazine cover and we all felt awfully silly for caring too much about celebrity romances.

Lili has since spoken out about her relationship with the former Disney star and it sounds like she is as happy as ever.

The actress, who is currently promoting her new movie Hustlers, put all the rumours to bed during an interview with Coveteur.

The Riverdale star was speaking about her upcoming plans for Halloween and it sounds like the duo are planning on dressing up together.

Lili teased, “I think I'm leaning in towards a character for Halloween. I think I'm going to do it with my boyfriend, Cole. I don't want to spoil it if it's not going to happen, but it's a TV duo."

Yes, she said boyfriend so Lili and Cole are obviously still loved up.

The couple have always been extremely private about their relationship, with Lili telling W magazine that it is vital for them to keep their personal lives private.

She shared, "Now that I'm X amount of years in, I do appreciate the privacy we have, that he's encouraged me to take. No one knows how long we've been together, and no one will until we're ready to say it. No one knows how we fell in love, except for our close friends and us. It's really special."