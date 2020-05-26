Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse reportedly end their relationship

Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse have reportedly broken up. Page Six revealed that the Riverdale stars went their separate ways shortly before lockdown started in the United States.

The couple, who have yet to respond to the break-up rumours, had been dating for three years.

Page Six shared, “Cole and Lili split before the pandemic hit, and have been quarantining separately. They remain good friends.”

News of the supposed break-up comes as no surprise to Riverdale fans. Skeet Ulrich, who plays FP Jones on the show, let it slip that the couple were no more during a livestream.

“They were a very cute couple. They're both beautiful people” he commented.

Sprouse was recently accused of cheating on the Hustlers star with model Kaia Gerber, but shut down the rumours.

"I tolerate a lot of rumours and slander from people online claiming to be my fans. Fans who feel entitled to my privacy precisely because I never indulge them. But attacking my friends, baseless accusations, leaking my address, and sending death threats are all qualities of insanity and fanaticism.

“When I first stepped into a public relationship this was one of the foreseeable consequences. And while I never truly intend to indulge any part of my private life to the ravenous horde, it’s clear my restraint in updating them has allowed them to push their own agenda onto my habits and lifestyle,” the former Disney star wrote.

The Riverdale stars started dating in early 2017 when they were cast as Jughead Jones and Betty Cooper on the teen-drama series.