Lidl’s viral reformer Pilates machine lands in Ireland next week

If you've spent any time on TikTok over the last year you'll know that reformer Pilates has absolutely taken over. Every second influencer is posting their studio session, talking about how it's transformed their core strength and given them the most insane posture glow-up. The problem? Those boutique classes cost upwards of €50 a pop in Irish cities, which adds up fast when you're trying to go twice a week.

Well, Lidl just came through with what might be the fitness launch of 2026. The discount supermarket is bringing its viral Crivit Reformer Pilates Machine to Irish stores for the first time on Thursday 2nd January, and it's only €179.99. Yes, really.

The machine has already caused absolute chaos in Great Britain where it sold out almost immediately after launch. Irish customers have been begging for it to land here and the wait is finally over. At that price point you're looking at the cost of just a few studio classes, which means this thing basically pays for itself if you're even a semi-regular Pilates person.

Working out on a Pilates reformer machine in an industrial gym setting.

What makes it worth the hype

The Crivit Reformer isn't some flimsy knockoff. It's designed with five resistance springs and adjustable pulley heights so you can tailor every single workout to your level, whether you're brand new to reformer or you've been doing it for years. There's a padded seat, headrest and footrest with multiple positions for comfort and the whole thing folds flat when you're done, which is crucial if you're not living in a four-bed semi with a dedicated home gym room.

Reformer Pilates works through controlled, resistance-based movement that targets your core, improves flexibility and sorts out your posture. It's low impact but incredibly effective, which is why it's become such a go-to for people who want results without battering their joints in the process.

The January timing couldn't be better

Launching this on 2nd January is genius really. Everyone's in that New Year headspace of wanting to get moving again after the Christmas food coma, but gym memberships feel like a big commitment and boutique classes are expensive. This gives you a professional-grade option that sits in your sitting room and doesn't require booking a slot three days in advance or dealing with the 6am crowd at the studio.

At €179.99 it's also one of those rare bits of wellness kit that doesn't feel like you're remortgaging the gaff just to stay healthy. It's genuinely accessible, which matters when so much of the fitness world feels designed to price regular people out.

How to actually get one

Mark Friday 2nd January in your diary and get to your nearest Lidl early if you can. Based on how fast these went in the UK there's a decent chance they'll fly off the middle aisle shelves within hours. The launch is happening in stores across the island of Ireland so it's not just a Republic thing, which is handy.

If reformer Pilates has been on your radar but the class prices have been putting you off, this is probably your moment. A one-time spend that gets you unlimited sessions at home, on your own schedule, without having to small talk with anyone before 9am? Sold.

You can find more details over on www.lidl.ie closer to launch day, but honestly the info you need is simple: 2nd January, €179.99, don't sleep on it.