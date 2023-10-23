Lidl’s middle aisle Christmas drop has GORGEOUS decorations with incredible savings

That time of the year is fast approaching when we think about decorating our homes with twinkling lights, wrapping gifts to place under the tree and spending quality time with our families playing board games as Christmas carols play softly in the distance – it really is the most wonderful time of the year. At Lidl Ireland you can find a huge range of Christmas essentials in the middle aisle, from as early as October, so that you can get organised early and avoid the rush of dashing all the way to Christmas Day.

Christmas Decorations

This festive season bring the magic of Christmas into your home with Lidl Ireland’s top-quality range of festive decorations and lights at affordable prices. Light up the street and impress your neighbours with the retailer’s 3D Rope Light Figures (€39.99), or pick up 580 LED Fairy Lights for just €29.99, perfect for lighting up your window frames, Christmas trees or garlands. When it comes to festive decorations that make our homes come to life, you can never have too many! In the middle aisle this holiday season you can also find a pre-lit LED light up tree (€29.99), and an LED Pine Tree Garland (€19.99) to save you the hassle of that annual torture of unravelling the Christmas lights.

For those who prefer to fill their homes with more traditional and timeless ornaments, the retailer’s Flickering Candle Bridge table centrepiece (€11.99) and Christmas Village Scene (€24.99) will be a wonderful addition to your home decor this Christmas.

This festive season you can also find a wide range of fresh trees, including the 6ft Irish Grown Christmas Tree (€26.99), Christmas Wreaths (€11.99) plants and flowers in your local Lidl Northern Ireland store.

Christmas Garments

It’s the one time of the year when silly novelty jumpers are not only acceptable but have become a staple in our wardrobes for festive parties, celebrations and events and in Lidl middle aisle, you can find a selection of fun, colourful Christmas Jumpers for all the family for as little as €9.99 for kids and €12.99 for ladies and men. Why stop there, ‘Go full Lidl’ this Christmas from head to toe with the retailer’s range of novelty Christmas socks (€3.99 adults, €3.49 kids).

Family Games

Silent night, yeah right! Christmas is a time for family fun, and there’s no better way to get in the festive spirit than with a family games night. Team up or take victory on your own with a game of Pictionary Air (€16.99), which is sure to make your evening merry and bright or get creative with a traditional game of Scrabble (€16.99) and be sure to have a dictionary on hand for those questionable words. Perfect for families, you can find a Magnetic Puzzle Set for only €5.99 in the middle aisle, or to get the kids off to sleep early before Santa arrives, the retailer has a selection of Christmas Books (€4.99) in-store that will let their little imaginations flourish.

Toys, Toys & More Toys

The Christmas elves have been working hard behind the scenes at Lidl Ireland and from as early as October, you will find a huge selection of children’s toys to suit all ages and budgets. In the middle aisle this Christmas, starting from as little as €4.99, you can find Play Books (€4.99) and the adorable Baby Doll Marie with sound (€19.99), as well as the retailer’s much-loved range of wooden toys, including the Wooden Toy Assortment (€2.99) and the Wooden Music Set (€14.99) to larger toys including the Wooden Lidl Supermarket (€59.99) and the Parkside Wooden Workbench (€69.99). Customers can also expect to find big brand toys such as Hot Wheels City Garage (€22.99), MEGA Pokémon Action Figure Building Toy Set (€17.99) and Lexibook Notebook, available in Frozen or Paw Patrol (€27.99).

Gift Wrapping Essentials

The Christmas tree doesn’t look complete until it’s surrounded with beautifully wrapped presents and gifts for your loved ones – after all Christmas is a time for giving. In the middle aisle at Lidl, you can find everything you need to ensure that your gifts looked beautifully wrapped when placed under the tree. From as little as €1.49, you can find Wrapping Paper (€1.49), a multipack of Bottle Bags (€2.99) or Gift Bags (from €1.49), as well as decorative pieces including Gift Bows (€2.49) to ensure that your gifts look as good on the outside as they do on the inside.

The ‘Go Full Lidl’ this Christmas range is available in all 179 stores across Ireland with additional items being added on a weekly basis. Keep an eye on the in-store leaflet to keep up to date with the latest instore promotions visit www.lidl.ie.