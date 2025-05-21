Liberty Poole addresses ‘feud’ rumours with fellow Love Island stars

Liberty Poole has broken her silence on claims that she is in a ‘feud’ with her fellow Love Island stars.

Liberty initially shot to fame during the 2021 summer series of Love Island, where she formed a friendship with castmate Kaz Kamwi. The duo reunited on Love Island: All Stars last January, but since the series ended, their friendship hasn't been clear to fans.

Now, amid ongoing speculation that she is in a ‘feud’ with Kaz, Liberty has taken the opportunity to speak out about the matter.

In a TikTok video, the 25-year-old began by stating that she would only “address this one time, and one time only.”

“I have not got a feud or I’ve not fallen out with anybody. As I look where I stand with other Love Islanders, I have nothing but love for them. We were all on the show for a reason, we all went on the same experience together,” Liberty clarified, before going on to give an insight into her personal life.

“The reason why I wasn’t attending events with as many Islanders last year is because just when I came off All Stars, in March after it all wrapped up, it was my grandad’s birthday. My grandad has been severely unwell. He was rushed into hospital when I was on Dancing On Ice, and he’s been going through some serious health issues,” she explained.

“When it comes to going and seeing my grandad for his birthday or hanging out with the Islanders, I’m going to go see my grandad. Another thing was it was my best friend’s wedding, I was her maid of honour. I was planning her hen do. I met my boyfriend last year,” Liberty continued.

“I want to see everyone do well, I want to see everyone smash it. I do feel like I’ve been a bit in my own lane,” she admitted, adding: “I have struggled to fit in with the industry because I’m just normal.”

Liberty concluded her statement by noting: “I just don’t want this ‘feud’, ‘Liberty has a feud with this person,’ and ‘Liberty has a friendship fallout with this person.’ It’s not the case for me. I have nothing but love. I’m in the stage of my life where I want peace, hope, happiness, and that’s where I’m at.”