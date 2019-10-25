Liam Payne admits a One Direction reunion isn’t going to happen soon

Liam Payne has crushed our hopes of a One Direction reunion (Niall was always our fave anyway)

The singer opened up about the potential reunion and it sounds like the band are nowhere near as close as we were led to believe.

The Strip That Down singer told Jonathan Ross that he can’t see the What Makes You Beautiful singers getting back together for quite some time.

He shared, “All I can say is, through album cycles and single cycles, I see everybody putting songs out at the moment, I don’t think for at least the next two years it’s going to happen.”

When asked if former member Zayn Malik would return, Liam stressed, “I don’t think that’ll ever happen. When he left, it wasn’t on great terms so I don’t feel like it’s a thing.”

The singer said there is no point in his former band member returning if he isn’t happy:

“If he didn’t want to be here, he shouldn’t be here, which is fine. Like I say, good for him, he’s gone off and is doing his own thing and he’s doing really well so I don’t want to mess with his stuff. We did a whole stadium tour without him so I feel like it’s fine.”

Liam admitted that he hasn’t spoken to Zayn since he left the band and he has very little contact with Harry Styles. However, he remains close with bandmate Louis Tomlinson.

He revealed, “I feel like me and Louis always had the most connection through everything. There was a point where me and Louis did not get on at all, we absolutely hated each other.

“He has been really great for the last few years. It’s nice having a brother that you can lean on who knows exactly what you’ve been through,” Liam added.

Our dreams have been crushed. Would you like to see One Direction together again?