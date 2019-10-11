Liam Hemsworth spotted holding hands with Maddison Brown

It looks like Liam Hemsworth has moved on after his heartbreaking split from Miley Cyrus. The couple ended their ten year relationship in August after growing apart for several months. The Last Song co-stars tried to make their marriage work, but decided to part ways in the end.

Miley has been spotted with two partners since splitting from The Hunger Games actor. She had a brief relationship with Kaitlynn Carter that ended mere weeks ago and has recently been spotted with Cody Simpson.

And now it looks like Liam has a new beau. The actor was spotted holding hands with fellow actor Maddison Brown.

The Dynasty actress looked as happy as ever as she walked hand-in-hand with the Australian. The pair were photographed strolling around New York City on Thursday. October 10.

According to TMZ, the duo enjoyed a meal and drinks at Sant Ambroeus and then headed for a romantic stroll around the Big Apple.

Liam has kept a low profile since splitting from the Slide Away singer. The actor flew to his home in Australia to spend quality time with his family, including big brother Chris Hemsworth and his wife Elsa Pataky.

When news of their separation broke, Liam stressed that he will not be talking to the press.

He stated, “Hi all, just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward.

“This is a private matter and I have not made, nor will I be making, any comments to any journalists or media outlets,” he added.

We’re glad to see Liam has moved on. If only we were Maddison Brown.