LGBTQ Island? Love Island might be open to diversity of sexuality

Love Island was one of the most-watched shows of 2017.

You simply couldn't move on Twitter without seeing some reference to the holiday romance TV phenomenon.

In case you missed out, the premise of the show sees a number of singleons pairing off to take home the Love Island crown and a cool £50,000 prize money.

While many people delighted in the various adventures and dramas of the show participants, others felt that it could do with a little more diversity.

ITV2 faced criticism for not having gay or lesbian couples on the show, after previously saying that it could not work due to the show 'format.'

'The format doesn’t really allow it,' ITV's Head of Digital Channels Paul Mortimer said in a previous statement.

'If you’re familiar with the programme, it’s about coupling and recoupling.'

'To complicate it with same-sex relationships is to take something away from the format.'

However, a source told The Star that an LGBTQ version of the show could be in the works.

'Love Island is supposed to be a reflection of pop culture and shows modern dating,' said the source.

'Young people are becoming more and more fluid in their sexuality and gender identity, so the channel have realised they can't alienate that audience, either.'

We may just have to wait and see what the new series of the show brings us.