Lewis Capaldi shares tour update after Glastonbury performance

Lewis Capaldi has released an update on his touring career, following his appearance at Glastonbury.

The Someone You Loved singer performed at the festival over the weekend, but got into difficulties on stage as a result of his Tourette’s Syndrome diagnosis. As he struggled, thousands of fans sang for Lewis and finished his set for him.

A few days on from his performance, the 26-year-old has now released a statement on the future of his ongoing tour and career.

We love you Lewis Capaldi

Glastonbury crowds are the best. pic.twitter.com/x6ZnIIgRpP — BBC Radio 1 (@BBCR1) June 24, 2023

After thanking fans for the support he received during Glastonbury, Lewis shared his update.

“The fact that this probably won't come as a surprise doesn't make it any easier to write, but I'm very sorry to let you know I'm going to be taking a break from touring for the foreseeable future,” he confirmed.

Credit: Lewis Capaldi Instagram

“I used to be able to enjoy every second of shows like this and I'd hoped 3 weeks away would sort me out. But the truth is I'm still learning to adjust to the impact of my Tourette's and on Saturday it became obvious that I need to spend much more time getting my mental and physical health in order, so I can keep doing everything I love for a long time to come,” he explained.

Lewis finished his statement with a heartfelt message to his fanbase. “I'm so incredibly sorry to everyone who had planned to come to a show before the end of the year but I need to feel well to perform at the standard you all deserve. Playing for you every night is all I've ever dreamed of so this has been the most difficult decision of my life. I'll be back as soon as I possibly can,” he promised.

Credit: Lewis Capaldi Instagram

On June 5, Lewis confirmed that he would be cancelling all of his commitments until his Glastonbury slot on June 24.

“I need to take a moment to rest and recover, to be at my best and ready for Glastonbury and all of the other incredible shows coming up so that I’m able to continue doing what I love for a long time to come,” the Before You Go hitmaker had stated at the time.