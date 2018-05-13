Let’s face it, Irish Twitter was the real winner of Eurovision 2018

Last night's Eurovision final was one of the most exciting in recent memory.

Not only were Ireland competing in it for the first time in five years, but the wacky performances, gorgeous outfits and the odd stage invader made it a spectacle to watch.

As expected, Irish folk gathered to watch the events unfold on screen, and while the show was amazing, the real action was all happening on Twitter.

With disappointment, anguish, and plenty of Father Ted references, here are some of the best reactions to last night's Eurovision final.

Estonia looks like one of them cakes that desperate mams shove a Barbie in at the last minute #Eurovison pic.twitter.com/XHOz0Mc8d0 — Rach (@rachcmcc) May 12, 2018

Petition for Marty Whelan to be a guest judge on drag race #Eurovision — Steven (@Kylodameron) May 12, 2018

Every year Ireland gets to this stage of the #eurovision I tell myself I don't care. I then proceed to care and get irrationally upset with the results. — Tom Egan (@officialtomegan) May 12, 2018

The chicken song won but when we sent a turkey over no one voted… okay then #Eurovision — Catherine 94 (@ginger_ninja94) May 12, 2018

The neCKKKK of the UK only giving us 3 points #Eurovision — Steven (@Kylodameron) May 12, 2018

I legit thought those Portugal flags were Mayo flags for a second I hate myself #Eurovision — Becca (@Ready_Becc) May 12, 2018

If the Eurovision has made me remember something it’s definitely this geezer. Big moods. #Eurovision pic.twitter.com/UTZFmX7tFe — Edel Cronin (@itsacroninthing) May 12, 2018

