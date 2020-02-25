The wait is almost over! Liar returns next week and you need to tune in

Thrilling series Liar is finally returning to our screens and we don’t have long to wait. ITV has confirmed that the show will be back this March.

Part two of the gripping show will air on ITV on March 2 and on Virgin Media One on March 5, so we only have a handful of days to wait until the drama returns.

The second instalment of Liar follows the mystery surrounding the death of Andrew Earlham, played by Ioan Gruffudd. Nobody knows who killed the doctor, but Laura is a suspect.

The teacher is eager to clear her name and move on with her life now that Andrew is no longer around to ruin it. In the trailer, she says: "When I found out he was dead I was relieved that he couldn't hurt anyone else the way he hurt me, the way he hurt so many people, ruined so many lives."

"There are some people who will think that whoever killed him is a hero. Somehow he's still doing it, messing with my life, he's dead and he's still playing games with me.

"I don't know who killed Andrew Earlham, but I'm not taking the fall for it. He's not going to ruin my life all over again."

The six-part series is set to be as tense and thrilling as ever. We certainly cannot wait to tune in. Liar stars Joanne Froggatt and Ioan Gruffudd.