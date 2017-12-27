Sleet and snow expected today in some parts of the country

We just missed having a white Christmas this year, if Met Eireann's latest revelations come true.

The Irish metrological service has predicted that many areas if Ireland can expect sleet and snow today, after temperatures plummeted tom -4 last night.

'There'll be spells of sunshine today with scattered wintry showers.'

Met Éireann high resolution model HARMONIE showing mixture of rain and snow prediction for 7am Wednesday 27th December. pic.twitter.com/BHjh01qK46 — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) December 27, 2017

'Some showers will be heavy, leading to accumulations of snow on mountains and at times to lower levels.'

'The showers will be most frequent in the north and west and down through the midlands.'

'They'll become isolated in the evening.'

The wintry weather is expected to continue into the last days of 2017.

Fog, rain and sleet are all expected for the remainder of the week.