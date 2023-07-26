Leigh-Anne Pinnock thrilled as she receives honorary doctorate

Leigh-Anne Pinnock has received an honorary doctorate today.

The former Little Mix star was delighted to be awarded with the doctorate for her work in the music industry and for racial equality.

Leigh-Anne headed back to her hometown of High Wycombe and went to the Buckinghamshire New University to collect her impressive doctorate.

Sharing snaps to her 10M Instagram followers of herself dressed in graduation robes, Leigh-Anne revealed she was ‘honoured’ to have her work recognised.

The 31-year-old said, “So this happened today! Been awarded an Honorary Doctorate degree at @_bnuni for my contribution to music and my work towards racial equality!”.

“So honoured to be recognised by my hometown and local university”, she kindly added.

Credit: Leigh-Anne Pinnock

During her acceptance speech, Leigh-Anne admitted, “Growing up, I must have walked past BNU’s High Wycombe campus a million times, curious about what was being studied and taught there”.

“But in all that time, I never imagined I’d be stood here today with an Honorary Doctorate in the Arts”.

The mum-of-two continued, “This moment fills me with immense pride and gratitude as I am honoured by this reputable, creative and supportive university”.

Before closing off her speech, the Don’t Say Love singer shared advice for students of the university.

She reminded them, “The most important thing you can do is believe in yourself and surround yourself with others who believe in you too. Because, with a lot of work, and perhaps a little bit of luck, your goals are achievable too”.

As well as having a decade-long career with Little Mix and recently starting her own solo career, Leigh-Anne founded a charity called The Black Fund alongside her husband Andre Gray and sister Sairah Pinnock.