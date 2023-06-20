Leigh-Anne Pinnock shares sweet tribute for husband Andre

Leigh-Anne Pinnock has shared a heartfelt tribute for her husband Andre after they tied the knot earlier this month.

The former Little Mix band member confirmed that she and footballer Andre Gray got married surrounded by their nearest and dearest in Jamaica.

Now that Leigh-Anne is back to work promoting her new single Don’t Say Love, she has honoured her hubby with a sweet message to reveal how much she misses him and how thankful she is to be his wife.

Credit: Andre Gray Instagram

Posting a snap of the married couple in matching white dressing gowns to her 10M Instagram followers, the 31-year-old admitted, “I miss you already my love @andregray”.

“Holding on to the fact I am now Mrs Gray and I am the luckiest woman in the world because I get to love you for the rest of my life”, she lovingly added.

After a lot of speculation about whether she and Andre had tied the knot while on holiday in the Caribbean, Pinnock confirmed that they were officially married in a newsletter to her fans at the beginning of June.

She began by announcing, “First of all… I’m a married woman! Eeeek!”.

Credit: Leigh-Anne Pinnock Instagram

“Andre and I had the most incredible wedding surrounded by love in a place that’s so special to both of us. Thank you all for showing us so much love & support”.

The newly-weds haven't shared any photos from their big day online, with only Leigh-Anne's former bandmate Jade Thirlwall revealing a glimpse into the special occasion by posting snaps of her own stunning butterfly-themed dress along with her boyfriend Jordan Stephens.

Leigh-Anne and Andre already share twins together. They welcomed them into the world in August 2021. The couple are yet to reveal the genders or names of their little ones and rarely post photos of them to social media.