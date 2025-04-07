Leigh-Anne Pinnock receives support amid heartbreaking statement

Leigh-Anne Pinnock has spoken out for the first time since experiencing two upsetting losses in her family.

Last week, the Little Mix singer announced to her fanbase that two of her dogs, Pug Harvey and American Bully Kryo, had recently passed away in a short space of time.

Now, Leigh-Anne has broken her silence on Instagram and has expressed her grief over her losses.

Last night, the 33-year-old uploaded three photos of herself with her twin daughters, enjoying time outside.

“Life is very much lifing right now so it made sense to sod off for a bit… giving myself time and space and just feeling every emotion,” Leigh-Anne penned.

“Sometimes you feel like you have to always be the strong and positive one to hold everything together, but it can be exhausting. Life sometimes gets you in a chokehold, it's ok to have low days, be down and just feel,” the Sweet Melody hitmaker added.

Following her emotional update, many fellow stars have since been sending their support, with Little Mix bandmate Perrie Edwards commenting: “Love you so much my girl.”

Podcaster Kate Ferdinand added: “Lots of love & strength to you darling.”

Leigh-Anne revealed on social media site Discord last week that her two pups had died.

“Harvey passed away literally the day before I flew to Brazil. It was just crazy and unexpected [to be honest]. He had cancer that had spread rapidly, I tried everything but in the end I had to put him down. It was traumatic he's literally been with me half my life,” she explained.

“And then last week Kyro wasn't feeling very well turns out he'd swallowed something plastic and he needed to have surgery to remove it. They removed it fine and he was all good, but then the next day his wound broke down which only happens to 5-15% of cases. They went to re-operate but his body just shut down,” Leigh-Anne admitted.

“I'm just in complete shock. I haven't even processed Harvey and now Kyro has gone aswell. I just can't believe it,” she wrote, adding: “But I'm blessed in so many ways, my girls keep me going everyday, they're my light I swear.”