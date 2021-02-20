Leftover pancake Nutella? These muffins can help

Our cravings for pancakes were totally satisfied last Tuesday. But the arrival of annual Nutella into the house has produced an unexpected challenge;

I just want to eat all of it.

It sits in the press haunting me at mealtimes, half finished, just begging to be opened to release the chocolatey, hazelnutty scent that accompanies the wafting smell of fried dough…

Look, I refuse to stoop to the level of literally eating it out of the jar with a spoon (again) and I'm sick of pancakes, so a Nutella recipe seemed like a happy medium here. To be fair, this research led me to the wondrous world of Nutella-based baking, so it's win-win for everyone really. These Banana-Peanut-Nutella muffins are a weekend brunch's God-send and go down well with friends and kids alike. A true all rounder – and the perfect excuse to buy more Nutella – this recipe is on to a winner.

You'll need:

2 ripened bananas

2 eggs

Nutella

2 cups almond flour

4tbsp peanut butter

1tsp baking powder

1/2 cup brown sugar

1/2tsp salt

1tsp vanilla extract

Turn on your oven and heat it to 200 degrees Celsius.

Add all your dry ingredients in a large bowl together; that’s your almond flour, salt, baking powder and brown sugar. Mix them together to make sure they’re combined.

Next, mash your two bananas until they’re thoroughly crushed. Put them into the bowl with the dry ingredients.

Whisk both eggs in a cup and add them into the large bowl, along with the vanilla essence and peanut butter. Combine them all together well to make your batter.

Place muffin cups into a baking tray. Half fill the cups with batter.

On top of the batter, add in a dollop of Nutella. Then cover over with more batter.

Add one more dollop of Nutella on top. Using a skewer or a fork, gently swirl the top dollop of Nutella into the batter to create a marbling effect.

Bake in the oven for 15 to 20 minutes. Once a knife can be inserted into the muffin’s centre and comes out clean – except for a dollop of Nutella(!) – then they are cooked. If the centre is still gooey but the outside looks cooked, cover them with a layer of tinfoil and allow a further 5 to 10 minutes to cook.

Enjoy!