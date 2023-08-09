Leah Taylor weighs in on Kady McDermott’s Love Island backlash

Leah Taylor has given her opinion on all the latest Love Island drama!

Sparks are continuing to fly between the summer season’s cast, despite filming for the show wrapping up on Sunday night.

In particular, returning series two bombshell Kady McDermott has been on both the firing and receiving line of backlash, after comments she made on podcasts about her fellow co-stars.

Credit: ITV

After revealing her opinions about fourth place couple Zachariah Noble and Molly Marsh, Zach went on to call out Kady during the Love Island reunion, stating that she always has “our name in your mouth”.

Now, a few days on from the tense reunion episode, fellow Islander Leah Taylor has given her thoughts on all the drama.

Leah, who has remained close with Kady since leaving the Mallorcan villa, spoke to MailOnline about the ongoing situation.

“I feel like obviously everyone has opinions on each other and that's fine. Some people are more outspoken and make sure that they voice their opinions,” the 27-year-old explained.

Credit: Leah Taylor Instagram

“But I think as long as everyone's intentions behind it are nice and not from a bad place, then I guess each person can say their opinion,” she continued.

Without naming any names, Leah went on to share what she would like to see from her fellow castmates.

“My advice would be to sort it out behind closed doors, so there is no negativity,” she wished.

“If I'm honest I stay out of the drama. I don't like drama or negativity which is rich going on a TV show but at the same time I just don't want to be part of it,” she confessed.

Leah also explained that after leaving ‘villa life’ behind, the events of the show continue to stay “on the top of your mind.”

“I don't think anyone is doing it maliciously, it's the going on podcasts and answering the questions that are being asked. They are going to have to be answered by some people,” she insisted.