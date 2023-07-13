Lea Michele pays tribute to Cory Monteith 10 years on from his death

Lea Michele has paid an emotional tribute to her former partner on the anniversary of his death.

Ten years ago today, Glee star Cory Monteith tragically passed away from a drugs and alcohol overdose at the age of 31.

On the 10th anniversary of Cory’s death, his former co-star and girlfriend Lea Michele has now chosen to pay a moving tribute to him.

Taking to her Instagram account earlier today, the 36-year-old shared a beautiful black-and-white photo of her younger self embracing Cory, as the pair pose for the camera.

Credit: Lea Michele Instagram

“Hey you. 10 years. It feels like only yesterday that you were here and yet a million years ago all at the same time,” Lea penned at the beginning of her emotional message.

“I hold all of our memories in my heart where they will stay safe and never forgotten. We miss you every day and will never forget the light you brought to us all,” the Funny Girl star continued.

Lea, who has since tied the knot with her husband Zandy and welcomed two-year-old son Ever, concluded her tribute to Cory with a final thought.

Credit: Lea Michele Twitter

“I miss you big guy. I hope you found Taylor up there and are playing the drums together,” she wrote, referring to the late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins.

Lea and Cory first met on the set of Glee in 2009. The fan-favourites first went public with their relationship in 2012, and were still together when Monteith passed away in July 2013.

The actor had struggled with substance abuse for most of his life. After undergoing several stints in rehab, Cory tragically died after taking an overdose of heroin and alcohol in a Vancouver hotel room.

Credit: Lea Michele Twitter

In an interview with Glamour UK in February 2014, Lea spoke about how she thought her relationship with Cory would be “it”.

“When you’re at that place in your life with someone, you talk about everything. But today I feel like I was given the best part of Cory, and I’m thankful for that,” she noted.