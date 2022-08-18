Lauren Goodger shares news that she brought home baby Lorena’s ashes

Former The Only Way is Essex star Lauren Goodger shared the heartbreaking news that her newborn baby Lorena passed away last month.

Lauren has now shared an update that she collected her daughter’s ashes so she is ‘now at home’ with her and her one-year-old daughter Larose.

The 35-year-old took to Instagram on Wednesday, August 17, to share a photo of Larose standing in front of her with the caption, “We picked up Lorena’s ashes today”, followed by a crying face, butterfly and angel emoji, to her 853K followers.

Credit: Instagram

She also wrote, “She is now at home with us”. Ellie Goulding’s song How Long Will I Love You plays in the background of the photo.

This morning, Lauren shared another photo of Larose to Instagram from her first birthday party. The tot is wearing a sweet white dress and has a white bow in her hair. Goodger captioned the post, “My everything”.

Many of the reality TV star’s followers shared supportive messages for Lauren in the comments, with one writing, “She’s beautiful, my love and best wishes to you both xx”.

“She will get you through anything you have to face in life. When you are a mum you just got to keep going for them”, penned a second fan.

A third added, “You are a amazing strong woman! Always my favourite from the towie days, I am so sorry for you loses. This beautiful little girl will help you get through anything!”.

Lauren previously shared the devastating news that when Lorena was born, “The cord had two big knots in it and it was around her neck”, and after eight minutes of doctors trying to resuscitate the newborn, they sadly said, “We haven’t managed to get a heartbeat. I’m so sorry”.