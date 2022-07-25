TOWIE’s Lauren Goodger bravely opens up about daughter’s death

Former The Only Way is Essex star Lauren Goodger tragically announced the death of her second child Lorena on July 10. She has now bravely spoken out about what happened to spread awareness of complications that can happen during birth and to help other grieving mums.

Lauren spoke to OK about Lorena’s birth story and the heartbreaking moment she was told that her daughter couldn’t be saved. She also spoke about having a post-mortem carried out because she feels like she ‘needs answers’.

Lauren revealed that her waters broke on July 6 and her NHS midwife came to the reality TV star’s home to check the baby’s heartbeat and Lauren’s blood pressure, which were all normal.

Credit: Instagram

“She said the only thing to worry about was catching an infection, but she said you’re more likely to catch an infection in hospital. I said, ‘Well, I’m staying put then’”.

The 35-year-old had her mum, sister and Doula come over to her house which she eventually found ‘stressful’, so she rested and her partner Charles took their daughter Larose to stay with family.

“I chilled out and went to sleep. I woke up and felt a bit more in charge, but still nothing was happening. My midwife came round, checked the baby’s heartbeat, movement, my blood pressure and temperature”.

“Me and the baby were both normal so we didn’t have to go to the hospital. I was thinking, ‘What the hell? I’ve got no pain, no signs”.

On July 8, Charles brought Larose home and Lauren breastfed her to help start contractions. “Then my contractions started. I called my midwife and told her, ‘She’s coming now’, and she came over to check the heartbeat”.

This was when the midwife broke the news that she couldn’t find a heartbeat. “She said to me, ‘I’m really worried’. I couldn’t think straight, I was in agony. She called an ambulance and the paramedics came really quickly. It was a blue-light situation”.

“It was the worst journey and I was standing up screaming. The pain was unbearable”.

Once in hospital, two hours after her contractions started, Lauren gave birth to Lorena with the help of a nurse, but unfortunately there was no cry or movement.

“The cord had two big knots in it and it was around her neck. They were doing chest compressions and giving her adrenaline and they couldn’t get a heartbeat. I couldn’t get my head around it because eight, nine hours earlier, she had a heartbeat, I heard it”.

She continued, “They were doing everything they could right in front of us. We were like, ‘Please! Oh my God, please!’. Charlie broke down and was on the floor screaming, ‘Please save my baby!’”.

“I felt her move when she was born. I don’t know now if it was the nurse’s hands, but when the head was out, I swear I felt movement”.

After trying to resuscitate the tot for eight minutes the doctor said, “We haven’t managed to get a heartbeat. I’m so sorry’. Lauren said she sat in shock for four hours after learning that her baby didn’t survive.

Goodger is waiting for post-mortem results before she plans her daughter’s funeral. “I never thought I would have to plan a funeral for my child. It shouldn’t happen”.

“I wasn’t going to have a post-mortem at first, but I changed my mind. I feel like I need answers. I need more of an understanding of why this happened. I don’t blame anyone, I can’t. It is what it is, and obviously it’s awful”.

“I guess I can blame myself, but then again I think it’s happened and I can’t change it. I’m not getting anywhere by blaming myself. I have to try and move forwards and accept it. But first I need to understand it”.