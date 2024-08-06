Lauren Goodger opens up about ongoing ‘rough’ battle with hernia

Lauren Goodger has shared an update on her continuing battle with a hernia.

Last week, The Only Way Is Essex star confirmed that she was unwell and had been diagnosed with a hernia.

Now, as she continues to rest and recover, Lauren has chosen to reveal an update on her health.

Last night, the 37-year-old took to her Instagram stories to unveil several written messages about her hernia.

“Hi everyone, sorry I’ve been quiet. I’ve had a really rough time with my hernia, it’s an umbilical cord hernia from labour that 2 years later now has got infected,” she explained.

“So my friend took me to private hospital today as I’m coming to the end of my antibiotics and I wanted to get it checked out and it’s so much better,” Lauren detailed.

“I don’t have to have surgery but I probably will one day when the time is right! I’ve had a lot of stress over the last 1 or 2 months and I def think it has a lot to do with it! I’ve been given my 2nd course of antibiotics today so fingers crossed it goes back to normal,” she hoped.

The reality star then went on to share a few images of her condition, noting that her stomach still looks swollen.

“I am still very bloated but I’m not in pain anymore, just a little uncomfortable!” Lauren penned alongside the snaps.

“You can see the hernia in my belly button but how much better is it!” she continued, adding: “I’ve been so so worried thinking it’s getting worse & dangerous! But I’m definitely on the right path looking more back to normal, just got to take it easy.”

With a final disclaimer to her fanbase, Lauren concluded: “Still got a bump lol, people may think I’m pregnant but I’m not, just the hernia.”