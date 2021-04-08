Laura Whitmore responds to speculation around her baby’s name

New mum Laura Whitmore has taken to social media to set the record straight, following a bit of confusion around her baby girl’s name.

Many people believed that Celebrity Juice star Keith Lemon might have accidentally revealed her daughter’s name while appearing on This Morning with Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford.

On the programme this morning, Keith was talking about his Celebrity Juice co-star Laura Whitmore, when he supposedly dropped the baby name bombshell.

“We've got lovely Laura Whitmore as well who's at home watching this with her child. So hello to Emily and Laura!” Keith said.

This led many people to wonder whether or not Lemon had just inadvertently announced that Laura and Iain Stirling had named their child Emily, with one person tweeting, “I think Laura Whitmore has named her newborn Emily thanks to Keith #ThisMorning.”

“Has Keith lemon just dropped Laura Whitmore’s baby name on #ThisMorning?” another person wondered.

“Did @lemontwittor just announce @thewhitmore’s baby’s name on @thismorning? #Emily #thismorning,” a third person chimed in.

However, some viewers pointed out that Keith was more than likely referring to Laura’s other Celebrity Juice co-star, Emily Atack. Keen to set the record straight, Laura replied, “Ha ha yes he was!”

“Emily and I are team captains. It’s a gorgeous name but would get confusing x” the 35-year-old mum added.

While that certainly cleared things up, Laura and her comedian husband Iain have still yet to reveal their darling daughter’s name. However, we reckon the pair will try to keep their little one out of the public eye as much as possible, given how private they’ve been about their personal lives up until now.

Taking to Instagram on Easter Sunday, Laura shared an adorable photo of herself holding her baby girl, with just her back in view. Laura's daughter wore a bright yellow little dress and a matching bonnet, as Laura captioned the festive snap, “Easter chick.”