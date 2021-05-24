Laura Whitmore appears to confirm her baby girl’s gorgeous name

Love Island presenter and new mum Laura Whitmore has seemingly confirmed her baby girl’s gorgeous name in her most recent Instagram post.

Recently another publication has come under fire after Laura publicly shamed them for addressing the name in which she and her comedian husband Iain Stirling chose for their darling daughter. However, it appears that their prediction was actually correct.

Over the weekend, as viewers all over the world tuned into the virtual Glastonbury concert, Laura shared a sweet Glastonbury memory from a few years previously to her Instagram Stories, while sharing a new photo of her embroidered denim jacket along with other festival memorabilia.

On the back of the jacket read what many believe to be her nearly two-month-old daughter’s pretty name — Stevie Ré.

The unusual name Stevie is thought to be a special reference to the beloved music icon, Stevie Nicks from Fleetwood Mac. Meanwhile, the name Ré is of course an Irish word which actually has multiple meanings. Ré can mean ‘field’ or ‘stretch of ground’, it can relate the the verb ‘to row’ or the most lyrical translation would be ‘moon’, or ‘phase of the moon’, which is what we believe the new parents were going for.

@thewhitmore

Laura and Iain welcomed the birth of their first child, in late March, with the 36-year-old Bray native officially introducing her baby girl to the world on April 2. The new-mum shared a gorgeous selfie with her little one strapped to her chest in a baby carrier.

“thanks for all the kind messages at this time. We are in love x,” Laura lovingly wrote in the caption.

Since then, both Laura and Iain have been keeping their daughter out of the public eye as much as possible in an effort to protect her identity, by choosing to share little details about and photos of their tiny tot.