Laura Whitmore announced as new ‘Core to Floor’ ambassador for Thérapie Clinic

Irish broadcaster, actress and advocate for women’s wellness, Laura Whitmore embodies the empowerment and self-care that Thérapie Clinic stand for and what BTL industries are all about.

Thérapie Clinic are excited to be working with Laura, as she shares her journey towards strengthening her core and pelvic floor fitness and inspires others to embrace their own path to wellness. Together, we look forward to empowering individuals to feel their best, inside and out with the transformative benefits of Core To Floor: EMSCULPT and EMSELLA.

Core To Floor therapy is the first non-invasive solution to address the whole core from pelvic floor to the abdomen which improves muscle strength and pelvic floor strength. Core To Floor works by utilising combination treatments with EMSCULPT and EMSELLA devices.

Pelvic Floor health is so important for everyone and after completing the Core To Floor sessions I feel stronger than ever. A must have treatment that empowers and leaves you tightened and toned improving pelvic muscles and sexual health. It complements my physical and hectic lifestyle. I can’t recommend this enough!

ABOUT CORE TO FLOOR

What Is Core To Floor? ​

Core to floor therapy utilises two HIFEM therapies, EMSCULPT and EMSELLA to strengthen, firm and tone the abdomen and pelvic floor muscles.

The result is increased muscle hypertrophy and hyperplasia and restoration of neuromuscular control, which can improve strength and balance.

Why Core To Floor?

5% after the age of 30 loses roughly 3-5% of one's muscle mass per decade

67% of women with abdominal separation due to child birth result in having a weakened pelvic floor

26% of people with back discomfort blamed weak muscles on lack of exercise

What does it feel like?

The EMSCULPT treatment isn’t painful but you will feel contractions throughout. Post-treatment, you will feel slightly sore as if you have had a work out, although EMSCULPT doesn’t rip the muscles as you would in a weight training session.

During the EMSELLA procedure you will experience tingling and pelvic floor muscle contractions.

When will I see results?

You begin to feel tangible results right after the last treatment.

Positive results are usually reported two to four weeks after the last session and continue to improve for several weeks following the treatments.

Core to Floor Results:

95% patient satisfaction

-30% less fat on average

+25% more muscle mass

Available from €135 per session (6 sessions recommended) at Thérapie Clinics nationwide.

Visit www.therapieclinic.com for more information.