Laura Anderson shares pregnancy insight: ‘I’m losing my marbles’

Laura Anderson has shared an honest insight into her pregnancy recently as she prepares to welcome her first child into the world.

The former Love Island star is expecting her first child with former partner Gary Lucy, and is preparing herself as much as she can before her baby girl arrives in a few weeks time.

Laura has admitted to feeling overwhelmed and like she’s ‘losing her marbles’ amid experiencing ‘baby brain’.

Credit: Laura Anderson Instagram

While opening up in her OK! column, the 34-year-old revealed she has been ‘flustered’ in recent times in an honest chat about her pregnancy.

“I've definitely got a case of the baby brain already. I don't know if that is actually supposed to happen before the baby comes but, wow, I had a little cry the other day, I was just getting so forgetful”.

“I just got really overwhelmed like I was trying to sort of film some content, do some work bits and I had the handyman in and my car arrived and I was just juggling so much and I was making some mistakes with things that I was trying to do”.

Credit: Laura Anderson Instagram

Anderson continued, “I just got myself so flustered so I was like, ‘Oh my God, why can't I do like a simple task?’. So I think it's the baby brain, I'm losing my marbles a bit already. But apparently, that's all very normal”.

Laura then spoke about her birth plan, revealing her plan is ‘out the window’ as she hopes she can ‘go with the flow’ of labour.

“Everyone always asks, ‘Oh, what's your birth plan?’. You know, it’s this big question, and I basically just said, ‘I'm going to go to the hospital …and have the baby’”.

Credit: Laura Anderson Instagram

“This whole birthing plan is gonna go out the window, you know, you can't really plan these things. I trust the midwives, the NHS are amazing, I'm just gonna try and go with the flow”.

The former reality TV star added, “I'm definitely in that frame of mind of just not feeling like I'm going to be in control because I think it's just better to expect the unexpected instead of getting yourself too stuck”.