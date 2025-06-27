Laura Anderson reveals pride as daughter Bonnie hits big milestone

Laura Anderson has been expressing her pride for her little girl!

The former Love Island finalist is a mum to her one-year-old daughter Bonnie, whom she welcomed in September 2023 with her ex-boyfriend, Hollyoaks actor Gary Lucy.

Now, Laura has taken the opportunity to share her adoration for her firstborn, as Bonnie recently reached a huge milestone.

Last night, the 36-year-old took to Instagram to post several snaps of herself and Bonnie at the front door of their home, as the youngster prepared to attend nursery for the very first time.

In the caption of her post, Laura went on to write from Bonnie’s perspective and detailed how her first day unfolded.

“Hi I’m Bonnie and today was my first day at nursery. I cried when my mum dropped me off (even though I ran away from her at my 3 settling in trials),” Laura teased, before going on to admit that Bonnie’s nursery adventure also made her emotional.

“My mum then went to her car and cried too for 30 minutes then she drove home – did 2 things then blink it was time to come back and get me. My hand was stained red and my whole outfit was covered in soup I also had someone else’s bib on haha,” the reality star penned.

“Welcome to Nursery it’s going to fun #theysaid,” Laura added jokingly.

In the comments section of her post, many of Laura’s followers have been expressing their well-wishes for Bonnie.

“Awwww bless her well done it’s so emotional,” one fan replied.

“Give her a couple of weeks and she’ll go in okay xxx,” another wrote.

“She’ll love it! Nursery is the best thing for them,” a third follower agreed.

Last September, Laura opened up on Giovanna Fletcher’s Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast about parenting Bonnie without Gary. The former couple split before Bonnie was born, and Gary no longer visits his daughter.

“I know that it’s not really my guilt to feel, and I’m doing my best. I’m kind of being mum and dad, and I’m sure that’s more than enough. I hope in the future, she can see her dad more and that he would want to be more involved. It has been quite difficult,” Laura admitted.