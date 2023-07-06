Laura Anderson ‘panicking’ as she discusses labour positions

Laura Anderson has been sharing an update on her pregnancy as she prepares to welcome her first child into the world.

The former Love Island star is expecting a baby girl with her former partner and soap star Gary Lucy.

As her due date nears closer, Laura has revealed she is ‘panicking’ about going into labour early and has revealed she isn’t as far along in her pregnancy as she originally thought.

Credit: Laura Anderson Instagram

Writing in her OK! column, the 34-year-old explained, “I've got my hospital bag packed and ready, but I keep panicking, like, ‘What if I go into labour when I'm not at home and I don't have the bag?’”.

“I still feel like my baby is going to come early – I don't think I have two months' worth of growth left in me. I actually thought I was further along than I am, at 33 weeks, but I'm actually only 32 weeks”.

Laura then chatted about labour positions, admitting that gravity is at the forefront of her mind.

Credit: Laura Anderson Instagram

“A big thing I'm thinking about is labour positions. I have a whole picture album on my phone of positions to be in whilst in labour”.

“There's lots of positions where you're not on your back – you have to think about gravity”.

After previously speaking about her nerves about becoming a mum, Laura has now shared that she is more excited to meet her baby girl now that she has a bigger apartment to move in to.

Credit: Laura Anderson Instagram

“I finally found a new flat, so I will be moving in a few weeks' time, so I'm starting to pack and I'm really excited. It's got more space than the one I'm in now, so I will have somewhere to put all of my baby's things, as I'll have my room, the baby's room and a dressing room”.

“I have so much stuff for her, maybe too much, but once she's here I'll have a good grasp of what I do and don't need”.

The mum-to-be went on to add, “It's definitely making me feel more ready to welcome her, knowing that I'll be settled in my new place soon. I feel like, in life, everything goes wrong at the same time, then everything comes right at the same time”.