Laura Anderson details pregnancy symptoms she ‘can’t deal with’

Laura Anderson has opened up about the latest pregnancy symptoms she’s been experiencing.

The former Love Island star is currently expecting her first child, a baby girl, with former boyfriend and Hollyoaks actor Gary Lucy.

Now, as she reaches the 28 week mark in her pregnancy, Laura has detailed a ‘reality check’, admitting she ‘can’t deal’ with her new symptoms.

Credit: Laura Anderson Instagram

Sharing a snap of herself in bed to her 1.5M Instagram followers, the 34-year-old revealed, “28 week symptoms, stomach & back are killing, nausea is back, I can’t bend down now”.

“I have a migraine, insomnia, no energy/motivation, feeling emotional & negative”.

Laura added, “Let’s hope tomorrow is a better day because I cannot deal with this malarkey, I’ve got sh*t to do”.

Anderson previously detailed the pregnancy symptoms she was experiencing near the beginning of her second trimester, revealing her nausea had subsided but was also still feeling tired.

Credit: Laura Anderson Instagram

The former reality TV star recently spoke out about ‘not feeling ready’ for her daughter to make an appearance into the world yet.

When admitting her worries as she started her third trimester, Laura told her fans, “Hello 3rd trimester. I’m having a meltdown. I just feel like a ticking time bomb. I feel like the baby’s just going to fall out and I’m not ready”.

“How am I in the third trimester? How is this possible? I need to move, I haven’t even found anywhere to move.”

Laura continued, “I really want to nest. The luxury of having a nursery and nesting and having all your stuff”.