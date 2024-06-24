Laura Anderson details last time Gary Lucy visited their daughter

Laura Anderson has admitted that her ex Gary Lucy hasn’t been keeping in contact with the former couple’s daughter.

Laura and Gary, who initially met on the E4 reality show Celebs Go Dating in 2022, welcomed their daughter Bonnie in September of last year.

Despite their relationship coming to an end during Laura’s pregnancy, the pair had noted to fans that they intended to have a healthy co-parenting relationship.

However, as she prepares to celebrate Bonnie’s first birthday later this year, Laura has now accused Gary of becoming absent with their daughter.

Yesterday, the former Love Island finalist took to Instagram to share sweet new snaps of herself with nine-month-old Bonnie.

“A week filled with Swimming, Softplay, Gala Days, Shopping, cuddles and carnage with baby B,” Laura captioned the post.

In the comments section of her update, one fan questioned Gary’s absence with Bonnie on social media, as they asked: “Does she see her daddy these days”.

Laura went on to reply: “Do you mean has her daddy seen her….No he hasn’t since 2nd January if you would like to direct those questions to him as I have no control over the actions of others x”.

Many shocked fans have since responded to Laura’s candid update with their support, as one wrote: “And you don’t have to justify any of your actions either darling.”

“You are doing an amazing job! Xx,” another praised.

In an interview with Closer in December, Laura explained her situation with Gary at the time.

“We’re on good terms. It’s early days but I’m trying to focus on her, rather than myself. I think putting your personal feelings aside and speaking to the person as a friend rather than your ex helps,” the 35-year-old revealed.

“It’s going to be a journey as she’s only a baby and this is all new to me. But I try to include Gary as much as I can. She has two parents and I want her to know that I always put her first,” Laura added.