Laura Anderson details ex Gary Lucy being absent with their daughter

Laura Anderson has been opening up about bringing up her daughter as a single mother.

The former Love Island finalist became a mum last September, with the birth of her daughter Bonnie. Laura welcomed her little one with her former partner Gary Lucy. The pair, who met on Celebs Go Dating, split after Laura fell pregnant.

Laura has since been candid about the fact that Hollyoaks actor Gary rarely visits their daughter.

On the Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast, the 35-year-old recalled that she fell pregnant within the first month of trying with Gary. However, Laura admitted that she had a “false sense of security”.

“He’s already got four kids. I thought we were going to be doing this together, which obviously hasn’t come to fruition, no matter how much I’ve tried to make it happen. It’s been a bit of a rollercoaster,” she explained.

“I was very happy when I found out I was pregnant, but I think the whole pregnancy and us not being like this, was not what I expected my first pregnancy to be,” she added.

The radio host confessed that she feels “guilty” for bringing Bonnie up without her father around.

“I know that it’s not really my guilt to feel, and I’m doing my best. I’m kind of being mum and dad, and I’m sure that’s more than enough. I hope in the future, she can see her dad more and that he would want to be more involved. It has been quite difficult,” she detailed.

Laura also addressed the distance between the pair, with her home being in Scotland and Gary living in Essex.

“We were going to live together, I was always going to move down to him in Essex. Then when we broke up, I obviously didn’t move. I don’t really think that’s an excuse, it’s not that far if you want to see your child,” she insisted, adding: “I think that men these days tend not to take responsibility. It takes two people to bring a child into this world.”