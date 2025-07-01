Laura Anderson admits reason why she is ‘struggling’ as a parent

Laura Anderson has admitted that she is struggling with parenthood.

The former Love Island finalist is a mum to her one-year-old daughter Bonnie, whom she welcomed in September 2023 with her ex-boyfriend, Hollyoaks actor Gary Lucy.

Now, in a candid update, Laura has confessed that she has been finding motherhood difficult in recent weeks.

Last night, the 36-year-old took to Instagram to upload several photos of her recent summer memories with Bonnie.

“These may be images of love, laughter and core memories being made recently but the truth behind the smiles is – I’m struggling. This has been the hardest week of parenthood so far for me,” Laura began in her caption.

“Bonnie is coming up for 22 months and a lot has changed and keeps changing. I don't know who my daughter is some days, I don’t recognise her which has led to my dip in confidence communicating and or disciplining my own child (especially in public),” she wrote.

“I’m scared of responding in the wrong way, I’m scared of making a mistake because what if it teaches her long lasting bad behaviours?! And let’s be honest if you grew up in the 80s/90s like me, gentle parenting didn’t exist. We got smacked (no offence to my parents) and now it’s illegal. So I guess you could say I’m trying to find my place as a mother somewhere in between,” the reality star detailed.

“We also talk about the ‘juggle’ but It’s so much more than that. It’s the responsibility of choosing a priority every second of the day because we simply can’t do it all. I love my child but this is inevitably the hardest ‘job’ I’ve ever had (and I’ve had a lot of jobs),” Laura exclaimed.

“My new mantra though, is – ‘show me how good it can get’. So without wishing my daughter’s childhood away or those precious bonding turning point/learning curve moments. I hope ‘this’ ie tantrums…too shall pass,” she concluded.

Many fans have since commented their support to Laura, with one writing: “You’ve got this mama xx”.

“We're all wingin' it,” another agreed.