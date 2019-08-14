The trailer for Emilia Clarke’s festive film is here and it looks AMAZING

Emma Thompson has written a Christmas movie inspired by the music of George Michael and it is everything we needed and more.

Universal has released the joyous trailer for Last Christmas starring Emilia Clarke and Henry Golding and it has mended our cold, miserable hearts.

The festive flick is directed by Paul Feig (Bridesmaids) and written by Emma Thompson and Bryony Kimmings.

The film follows Kate as she harrumphs around London, ‘a bundle of bad decisions accompanied by the jangle of bells on her shoes, another irritating consequence from her job as an elf in a year-round Christmas shop.’

Tom arrives into her life during the most wonderful time of the year, but Kate can’t help but think he is too good to be true.

He eventually encourages Kate to open up about her past and she reveals she nearly died when she was younger.

She confesses, “I'm just scared all the time. They just expect me to be normal and get on with life.”

Wham, Emma Thompson, Emilia Clarke, Henry Golding, Christmas in London- it really is the perfect recipe for a Christmas movie.

Last Christmas will be released in November 2019

You can watch the full trailer below:

Feature Image: Universal