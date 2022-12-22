Last call for Irish doggos & their owners to run the GOAL Mile this Christmas

On the 40th anniversary of the GOAL Mile this Christmas, proudly supported by AIB, GOAL is highlighting that dogs are most welcome at any and all of the 160 GOAL Mile locations across Ireland.

Speaking in the final lead up to the GOAL Mile, Eamon Sharkey, Director, Fundraising and Communications, GOAL said “It is estimated that 25% of households in Ireland own a dog and every dog needs a run or a walk every day. So, we are encouraging all families with dogs to find a GOAL Mile location near them and bring your dog along. The GOAL Mile event offers a fantastic way to bring families and their dogs together during the holidays and have some fun while supporting our Irish born humanitarian aid agency.’

Since the first GOAL Mile was run in the Phoenix Park in 1982, the much-treasured Mile has seen tens of thousands of people run or walk a mile in villages, towns, and cities across Ireland and around the world. All GOAL Mile events are run by a network of individual and community organisers and all funds raised are channelled into GOAL humanitarian programmes in Africa, Latin America, the Middle East and now Ukraine.

Also speaking in advance of the GOAL Mile this Christmas, Colin Hunt, CEO, AIB Group said “AIB is delighted to continue our partnership with GOAL to support the GOAL Mile for a second year. Last year GOAL provided aid to 18.5 million of the world’s poorest and most vulnerable adults and children across GOAL’s 14 countries of operation. The programmes centre on providing healthcare, nutrition and livelihoods support as well as safe water and sanitation facilities. This would not be possible without the generosity of the Irish people, thousands of whom carry on the much-loved tradition of the GOAL Mile every year.”

To register to take part in a GOAL Mile near you this Christmas, please visit www.goalmile.org. You can also come along on the day and donate with cash or via Tap to Donate machines and QR Codes.