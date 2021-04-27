Lancôme’s makeup artists on how to recreate Zendaya’s fresh-faced Oscars look

(Allure)

This year’s Oscars were different for lots of reasons. The social distancing, the lack of crowds packed into the venue, no hugging and kissing on stage. The focus was much more on the craft of film this year, than the glitz and glamour.

But still, we all eagerly sat before our tv screens, living vicariously through the stunning celebs in their jaw-dropping gowns while we slobbed in our pjs and grown out roots (don't judge us, it's lockdown). And while some of the usual super dramatic looks still dotted the carpet like Carey Mulligan and Viola Davis, there was a distinctly more relaxed vibe this year at the pared back event. Margot Robbie’s simple, stunning gown, Olivia Coleman in a high necked tea dress, Joana Pak in a tailored suit dress, Emerald Fennell in as summery Gucci dress. But our absolute favourite look had to be Zendaya.

(Vogue)

Chic and eye-catching but simple, this look was a departure from Zendaya’s usual sleek, sexy, dramatic style. This look is almost beachy, with the loose, long, waving hair and glittering accessories adding a relaxed feel to the whole look. The open front and bright colour make the Valentino dress utterly sexy, accentuating Zendaya's height.

But what really stands out is Zendaya’s simple, bronzed, natural makeup look that highlights her beauty as a Lancôme brand ambassador. The look was created by celebrity Makeup Artist Sheika Daley who worked with Zendaya on the look for the 93rd Annual Academy Awards.

Sheika Daley shared that, “The makeup look was very boho chic with clean, fresh skin and a natural look. The dress colour was so bold we wanted to keep the makeup neutral with a lot of flesh tones.”

She shared her tips and trips and the products she used to get Zendaya’s flawless, luminous look and how we can recreate it at home.

Skin

Zendaya used Lancôme NEW Clarifique Face Essence the night prior and morning-of on her face and neck for extra hydration, radiance and smooth skin texture.

To prep Zendaya’s skin for an award show, Sheika always starts with the Lancôme Rénergie Lift Multi-Action Ultra Sheet Mask and Lancôme Advanced Genifique Light Pearl Hydrogel Melting 360 Eye Mask to hydrate the skin, de-puff, and provide instant radiance. Then, Sheika gently applied Lancôme Advanced Génifique Serum, which melts into the skin for hydration and a smooth canvas for makeup application.

Face

Once Zendaya’s skin was prepped, Sheika applied Lancôme Teint Idôle Ultra Wear Foundation in 425 Bisque Warm and used Lancôme Teint Idôle Ultra Stick in 420 Bisque Neutral where needed for contour and cover-up. To highlight the cheekbones and high points of the face, Sheika used her fingers to apply Lancôme Dual Finish Highlighter, providing a buildable shimmer and instant glow.

To add a natural flush, Sheika swiped Lancôme Blush Subtil in Blushing Trésor to Zendaya’s cheeks. She finished off with the Lancôme Fix It Forget It Setting Spray for a hydrating and dewy finish that will set the makeup for the whole night.

Eyes

Sheika used a combination of neutral shades from the Lancôme Hypnôse 5-Color Eyeshadow Palette in Terre De Sienne and French Nude to create a neutral wash of color and dimension on the lids. She then used the Lancôme Le Crayon Khôl in Black Coffee on the upper and lower lash line, blending the upper lash out for a more dramatic effect.

Finally, she applied Lancôme CILS Booster as a conditioning lash base and Zendaya’s favorite Lancôme Lash Idôle Mascara. To define the brows, Sheika used Lancôme Brow Shaping Powdery Pencil in Chocolate and Light Brown, locking it in with Lancôme Sourcils Brow Gel Styler in Clear.

Lips

For the lips, Sheika lined the outside with Lancôme Le Crayon in Nude and filled them in slightly for a neutral base and a little dimension. She then used Lancôme Juicy Tubes in 13 Raspberry Cool for a glossy modern lip. Sheika and Zendaya decided it was a no lipstick night.