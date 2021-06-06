Lancôme Teint Idole’s complexion perfecter collection: Your newest lifesaver

Summer makeup can be tricky. We all want that fresh glowing look that lets our freckles shine through and also won’t wash off at the beach. But too often, our sunscreen, sweat and sand get in the way. We end up feeling sticky, shiny and with our foundation collecting in little patches all over our faces – not a look.

It’s important to have products designed specifically to combat the problems that summer can bring about in our makeup bags, so we’re ready to glow no matter where we are.

On-the-go icon, Teint Idole Ultra Wear Foundation Stick, has undergone a packaging makeover to include a built-in kabuki brush to make precision touch ups and all-over application a cinch. In addition, the makeup must-have’s line-up has expanded to include Teint Idole Ultra Wear Blush Stick and Teint Idole Ultra Wear Highlighter Stick so you can have all your complexion needs on the go with you this summer.

Transfer-resistant, smudge-resistant, non-comedogenic and suitable for all skin types, even sensitive skin these products are your skin’s best friends through the sweaty summer months, helping you go from beach to bar in one simple sweep of your makeup brush!

Teint Idole Ultra Wear Foundation Stick’s much-loved formulation and its inclusive selection of shades haven’t changed but Lancome have improved upon their iconic foundation favourite by adding a nifty kabuki brush to its sleek new packaging design. At once a precision tool for seamless contouring, meticulous blending and on-the-spot concealing, the brush also makes all-over-application a snap. Sleek black and topped with Lancôme’s elegant rose design, Teint Idole Ultra Wear Foundation Stick’s new-look packaging is as chic as it is practical. A firm favourite around the world – it has garnered more than 1,600 5-star reviews on Lancôme and e-retailer websites – Teint Idole Ultra Wear Foundation Stick is the ultimate beauty multitasker.

It's versatile, making it ideal for both on-the-go touch-ups and all-over coverage and long-wearing which means 24-hour coverage, no matter where your summer takes you. The mattifying formula has superior shine control with a velvet finish which is perfect for the dreaded sunscreen shine and its comfortable, lightweight and breathable texture means its cream-to-powder formula blends seamlessly.

And what’s more, Lancôme has taken its expertise in stick foundation and created Teint Idole Ultra Wear Blush Stick and Teint Idole Ultra Wear Highlighter Stick! Your go-tos for that beach-blush, sunny-glow look. With blush shades to warm every skin tone and highlighter hues designed to get you glowing, their convenient format blends precision with versatility.

New Teint Idole Ultra Wear Blush Stick is available in:

01 Ambitious Pink

02 Daring Peach

03 Wild Ruby

New Teint Idole Ultra Wear Highlighter Stick is available in:

01 Vibrant Lilac

02 Intense Gold

03 Generous Honey

But what we’re most excited about is the Teint Idole Ultra Wear Blur & Go Stick. Teint Idole Ultra Wear Foundation Stick’s sister product, Teint Idole Ultra Wear Blur & Go Stick is a makeover in one product. While it keeps the same great formula, its sleek new packaging has been refined and topped with Lancôme’s elegant rose design.

Delivering an instant blurring effect, Teint Idole Ultra Wear Blur & Go Stick minimises the appearance of pores and imperfections. Containing fillers that absorb sebum and leave skin with an even matte finish, Teint Idole Ultra Wear Blur & Go Stick also boosts the staying power of foundation. Delivering invisible coverage in one universal shade, it can be used as an all-over primer or to target specific zones to control shine, while leaving no sticky or greasy residue. Teint Idole Ultra Wear Blur & Go Stick can also be used to retouch and lock in makeup looks so you can keep the good times going from day to night, with the ultimate portable complexion perfecters!

Check out Lancôme's Teint Idole collection here!