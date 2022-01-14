Lancôme marks Chinese New Year with Limited Edition Advanced Génifique

This year, Chinese New Year will be celebrated on February 1 this year and is China's most important festival of the year. In China, festivities last for 16 days, starting on the eve of the New Year and concluding on the 15th day. 2022 is the Year of the Tiger, which is the second of the 12-year cycle of animals in Chinese astrology. In China, the tiger is known as the king of all animals and the zodiac sign for a tiger is a symbol of strength, braveness, and exorcising evils.

The colour red is synonymous with the celebrations and this year’s Lancôme Advanced Génifique Chinese New Year Limited Edition embraces this lucky colour once again.

The bottle and packaging design are a tribute to the Beijing Opera with an artistic limited edition which is an ode to the powerful Dan character and an inspiration for women to create their own stories.

Inside, the magic serum is as good as ever before – developed after 20 years of research. It is a serum which is designed for every woman: all ethnicities, ages, and skin types – dry, combination/normal and oily.

Inspired by microbiome science, this iconic face serum's contains hyaluronic acid for instant radiance and is enriched with a complex of 7 prebiotic and probiotic-derived extracts that works in optimal affinity with skin. Skin's barrier recovery is improved and skin looks healthier and younger.

By using the serum morning and night, it delivers glowing skin along with major signs of aging appearing visibly improved.

This limited edition is available from Brown Thomas or Arnotts Beauty Halls now.